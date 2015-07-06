BRIEF-CytoTools: issue of a convertible bond and cash capital increase
* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally up to 0.2 million euros
July 6 CellaVision AB :
* Raises earnings forecast of 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.65 million) for the full year 2015
* Raises financial targets to aim 20 percent EBIT margin instead of 15 percent for 2015

March 30 Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: