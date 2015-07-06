BRIEF-Chuang's China Investments says Peter Lo Wing Cheung resigned as executive director
* Peter Lo Wing Cheung has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to change company symbol for DNB Bank ASA.)
July 6 Zoncolan ASA :
* DNB Bank ASA, DNB Markets acquired 800,000 shares Zoncolan ASA, equivalent to 5.37 percent of share capital and votes in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Peter Lo Wing Cheung has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday participates in the development of the new residential district "Junkersdorfer Stadtgärten" in the west of Koeln