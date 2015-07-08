(Refiled with newly created RIC.)

July 6 Euronext:

* Initial listing and trading of ML TRADING AG shares on Marché Libre to take place on July 9 through direct listing procedure

* 40,000,000 securities to be listed with nominal value of CHF 5.0 ($5.30) per share and issue price EUR 0.5 per share

* Start of trading, except initial trade, to take place as from July 10 ($1 = 0.9435 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)