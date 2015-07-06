BRIEF-CytoTools: issue of a convertible bond and cash capital increase
* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally up to 0.2 million euros
July 6 Poxel SA :
* Reports no revenue in H1
* Says cash and cash equivalents amounted to 29.5 million euros ($32.69 million) as of June 30
* Says figures are consistent with the company's expectations and its growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Issue of a convertible bond with a total nominal value of up to 0.6 million euros and a cash capital increase of nominally up to 0.2 million euros
March 30 Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: