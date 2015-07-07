BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
July 7 MCH Group AG :
* Acquires a holding in German stand construction company, metron Vilshofen GmbH
* Group is acquiring 20 pct of share capital of German stand construction company, metron Vilshofen GmbH with retroactive effect as per Jan. 1, 2015
* MCH group is intending to acquire metron Vilshofen GmbH in its entirety by end of 2018 Source text - bit.ly/1S4LbEv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted narrowly to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.