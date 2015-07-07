July 7 MCH Group AG :

* Acquires a holding in German stand construction company, metron Vilshofen GmbH

* Group is acquiring 20 pct of share capital of German stand construction company, metron Vilshofen GmbH with retroactive effect as per Jan. 1, 2015

* MCH group is intending to acquire metron Vilshofen GmbH in its entirety by end of 2018