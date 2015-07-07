July 7 Valtech SA :

* Company strategic plan Rocket 2017 is expected to be reached with revenue from 250 million euros to 260 million euros ($276.00 million to $287.04 million) with a double digit organic growth and an 11 percent to 12 percent adjusted EBITDA margin - CFO Source text: bit.ly/1KNSsZ1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)