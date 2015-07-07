Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 NSI NV :
* Signs 25 year lease contract with Foundation Housing Utrecht for about 5,000 square meters in an office building in Amsterdam
* Announces the long-term extension with RDW for 7,200 square meters at Europaweg 205 in Zoetermeer Source text: bit.ly/1IGgWTL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: