Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
July 7 Monitise Plc
* Announces following update regarding payment of earn-out consideration for Grapple Mobile Ltd acquisition (now Monitise Create Limited), originally announced on 5 September 2013
* Earn-Out consideration for second of two phases, comprising 31,647,195 new ordinary shares of 1p each has today been issued pursuant to terms of acquisition
* Includes exercise of 3,462,982 warrants with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share
* Total value of shares issued equates to 3.1 mln stg based on closing share price of 9.95p on 6 july 2015
* Further 411,281 warrants related to acquisition, each with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share, are now exercisable
* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 1.5 pct in number of monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.