Liquidation of Moroccan refinery Samir extended - administrator
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
July 7 Sino AG :
* Has performed 62,248 orders in June, this is increase of 18.7 pct over previous month Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.