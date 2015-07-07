Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Altamir SCA :
* Announces the initial public offering of one of its directly owned portfolio companies, Capio, provider of private healthcare services in Europe
* Capio's shares were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on June 30 (ticker: CAPIO)
* Capio transaction include 750 million Swedish crowns ($88.55 million) capital increase and sale of shares by existing shareholders for 1,584 million crowns
* On the basis of IPO price of 48.5 euros per share, Capio's market capitalisation represents 6,846 million crowns
* Altamir sold part of its holding for about 9 million euros and holds 3.3 percent share in post-ipo CAPIO (excluding the over-allotment option) against 5.5 percent previously held Source text: bit.ly/1RhGr3c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: