BRIEF-Acer to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.5 per share for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$ 0.5 per share
July 6 Infotel Sa :
* Subsidiary Infotel Conseil is creating a strategic partnership with Sytac IT Consulting Source text: bit.ly/1giTukh
* Chua Tiong Hoong resigned as executive director