July 6 Puma SE :

* Puma and Kering eyewear, a company of Puma's majority shareholder Kering, have signed an eyewear partnership agreement for optical frames and sunglasses, fully effective January 2016

* License agreement with Puma's current partner for the production and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses charmant will terminate at the same time

Source text - bit.ly/1KFVGz7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)