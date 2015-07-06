France to hold U.S. roadshows to attract business to Paris post-Brexit
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
July 6 St. James's Place Plc
* Iain Cornish, who is a non-executive director of sjp, has been appointed chairman of shawbrook group plc with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 30 Shareholders in Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will invest a further 650 million pounds ($807 million) in the hub, the airport said on Thursday.