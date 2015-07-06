BRIEF-Canara Bank cuts base rate to 9.40 pct w.e.f April 1
* Says revises base rate from 9.50 percent to 9.40 percent WEF April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Says had decided to issue a senior secured callable fixed rate bonds in amount of 7 million euros ($7.72 million)within a framework amount of 50 million euros
* Says issue date of bond was June 1 and bond will mature on June 1, 2020
* Says first day of trading is expected to be on or about July 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* HSH Nordbank CEO says will likely see very good results in core banking business in Q1 Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)