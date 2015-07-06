Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 Ekinops SA :
* Says no final engagements have been declared so far with ER Telecom in Russia
* Says discussions with ER Telecom are to assess economic and industrial potential of implementation of Ekinops solutions in Russia Source text: bit.ly/1HIaiLP
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order