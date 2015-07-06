BRIEF-Aiptek International to issue 1.1 mln new shares via private placement at T$2.76 per share
* Says it will issue 1.1 million new shares via private placement to eight individuals and an investment company at T$2.76 per share
July 6 Vivendi SS
* Says has decided to raise price of its public tender offer from 7.60 euros to 8.0 euros to reinforce attractiveness of its proposed public tender offer to shareholders of Société d`édition de canal plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leigh Thomas)
* Says it will issue 1.1 million new shares via private placement to eight individuals and an investment company at T$2.76 per share
* Says its previously announced 7.3 million common shares have been subscribed on March 30