Egypt expects inflation to start easing by December - minister
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt expects inflation to start easing by the end of the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.
July 6 Wcm Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz Ag
* Says signs agreement to purchase rhein-main and dresden commercial property portfolio
* Says acquisition of this portfolio was reported previously in an ad-hoc release dated 24 april 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, March 30 Egypt expects inflation to start easing by the end of the year, Finance Minister Amr El-Garhy said on Thursday.
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.