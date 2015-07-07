MOVES-UBS hires Hersch for loan trading
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
July 7 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :
* Martin Heller, vice president business development and a member of the executive board, is retiring early at his own request.
* Martin Heller has now decided to enter early retirement on Dec. 31, 2015 at his own request Source text - bit.ly/1CXhC0G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.
ZURICH, March 23 Switzerland's top court has dismissed a whistleblower's lawsuit against private bank Julius Baer and employees, in which the whistleblower claimed damages to his reputation and finances, the latest twist in a decade-long saga.