July 7 Van De Velde NV :

* Reports consolidated turnover in the first half of 2015 increased by 6.0 percent, to 113.4 million euros ($125.08 million) from 107.0 million euros

* Says on a like-for-like basis (including comparable deliveries) consolidated H1 turnover growth reflects 8.2 percent

* Reports for H1 8.2 percent growth in wholesale turnover

* Reports for H1 a fall in retail turnover at Intimacy by 4.7 percent (10.3 percent on a like-for-like basis) in local currency, as well as a retail turnover rose on a like-for-like basis (excluding store closures) of 3.8 percent in Europe Source text: bit.ly/1JKTsyo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)