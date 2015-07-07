July 7 Sligro Food Group Nv :

* Acquires entire share capoital of Catertech B.V., company specialising in consultancy and designing, supplying, installing and maintaining professional kitchen equipment and chilling and freezing technology

* Parties agreed not to make statements about amount of purchase price

* Says CaterTech generated sales of 22 million euros ($24.28 million) in 2014, has some 106 employees on a full-time basis and will continue its activities under its own name

* Expects that the acquisition will contribute to earnings per share from 2016