BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
July 7 Pantaleon Entertainment AG :
* Has acquired exclusive film rights to life story of German tennis star Boris Becker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted narrowly to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.