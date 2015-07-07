July 7 Connect Group Plc

* Trading update

* Today issuing a trading update covering 44 week period to 7 July 2015

* Group revenues for 44 week period increased 3.1 pct on same period last year, with overall performance marginally ahead of management expectations

* News revenues decreased by 3.4 pct compared with same period last year with benefit of new regional business offset by absence of last year's world cup sticker sales

* Like for like revenues decreased by 3.5 pct for 44 week period,

* Pass my parcel recruitment continues as planned with over 2,400 parcel shops recruited to date, up from c.700 at time of interim results in April

* Media revenues increased by 1.9 pct as a result of new contract wins with like for like revenues decreasing 2.3 pct