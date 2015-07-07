UPDATE 3-World's top LNG buyers form alliance to push for flexible contracts
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
July 7 Constellium NV :
* Partners with Stelia Aerospace and CT INGENIERIE to engage in a research and development project called FAST, focused on topological optimization of aero structures and additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Top LNG buyers to work together to get flexible LNG contracts
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: