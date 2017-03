July 7 Interserve Plc

* Overall group trading has continued in-line with board's expectations

* Performance in support services, equipment services and international construction is encouraging, offsetting uk construction where near-term conditions remain more challenging.

* Encouraged by further development of our substantial future workload, and in particular notable preferred bidder appointments in period for uk construction such as one nine elms and defence national rehabilitation centre projects.