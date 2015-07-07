UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Young & Co's Brewery Plc
* Trading in current year has started well with managed house sales for first thirteen weeks up 8.3% in total
* Looking forward to Rugby World Cup 2015 this autumn
* Expect tournament to be good for trade and to bring a feel-good factor to South West London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.