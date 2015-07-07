UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Modelleria Brambilla SpA :
* Signs 0.5 million euro ($551,000.00) contract with BMW Group for supply of components Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.