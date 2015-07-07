Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Platzer
* H1 rental income increased to SEK 283 million (261)
* H1 income from property management operations improved by 20 percent to sek 126 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: