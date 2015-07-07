July 7 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says that it is not considering the sale of any core asset from Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA but is open to options with non core business assets like rental properties, hotels and land

* Announcement after request from Spanish regulator (CNMV) and several information released in the press Source text for Eikon:

