Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Says that it is not considering the sale of any core asset from Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA but is open to options with non core business assets like rental properties, hotels and land
* Announcement after request from Spanish regulator (CNMV) and several information released in the press Source text for Eikon:
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: