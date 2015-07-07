Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Avenir Finance Sa :
* Changes name to Advenis
* Avenir Finance Investment Managers to becomes Advenis Investment Managers, Avenir Finance Gestion Privée becomes Advenis Gestion Privée, Adyal becomes Advenis Real Estate Solutions and Avenir Finance Immobilier becomes Advenis Value Add
* Subsidiaries Inoprom, Aupera and Realista Résidences to keep their current names Source text: bit.ly/1CjFOiV
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: