July 7 Avenir Finance Sa :

* Changes name to Advenis

* Avenir Finance Investment Managers to becomes Advenis Investment Managers, Avenir Finance Gestion Privée becomes Advenis Gestion Privée, Adyal becomes Advenis Real Estate Solutions and Avenir Finance Immobilier becomes Advenis Value Add

* Subsidiaries Inoprom, Aupera and Realista Résidences to keep their current names Source text: bit.ly/1CjFOiV

