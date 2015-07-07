Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Finecobank Banca Fineco SpA :
* Reports total net inflows in June at 357 million euros ($392.41 million) Source text: bit.ly/1H9igt1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: