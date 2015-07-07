BRIEF-FDA approves treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
July 7 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Publishes final rules to make those in banking sector more accountable
* Today also consulting on amendments to rules in regard to certification of individuals involved in wholesale activity, such as traders
* New certification regime and conduct rules aim to hold individuals working at all levels in banking to appropriate standards of conduct
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing