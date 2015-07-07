Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 7 Orolia SA :
* McMurdo extends reach into China with first aviation win
* Announced that it has secured a 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) contract with Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co Ltd
* The deal, over 10 years, will include use of McMurdo`s kannad integra emergency location transmitters in Avic`s current line of AC312 helicopters and Y12 aircrafts
* McMurdo Marine Solutions is a division of Orolia
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order