UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Harper Hygienics SA :
* Sees FY 2015 revenue between 206 million zlotys ($54 million) and 220 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA between 17 million zlotys and 18 million zlotys; FY 2015 net profit between 1.2 million zlotys and 2.1 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2015 revenue lower year-on-year, due to weaker sales on Russian and Ukrainian markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8416 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.