BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017
July 8 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announced FDA accepted an IND application for phase IIA clinical trial for potential treatment of milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis in children using company's Viaskin milk
* This IND acceptance enables to initiate SMILEE (Study efficacy and safety of Viaskin milk in milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis)
* SMILEE trial is expected to begin in second half of 2015


* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)