July 8 DBV Technologies SA :

* Announced FDA accepted an IND application for phase IIA clinical trial for potential treatment of milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis in children using company's Viaskin milk

* This IND acceptance enables to initiate SMILEE (Study efficacy and safety of Viaskin milk in milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis)

* SMILEE trial is expected to begin in second half of 2015

