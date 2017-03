July 8 Stagecoach Group Plc

* Notes revised rail franchise schedule published by UK Department for Transport.

* East Midlands Trains: core period of a direct award to run to March 2018, rather than Oct 2017 as previously planned

* South West Trains: an extension option called to June 2017. Current franchise is due to end in February 2017

* Virgin Trains West Coast: franchise running until Sept 2017. Franchise was previously planned to run until at least 31 March 2017