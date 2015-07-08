July 8 C-Rad AB :

* Says secured a large order including two Catalyst HD systems and a Sentinel 4DC system for Gjövik Hospital in Norway, about 120 km north of Oslo

* Delivery and installation of first two systems is expected to take place in Q3 2015 and third system in beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)