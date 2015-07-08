BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017
July 8 C-Rad AB :
* Says secured a large order including two Catalyst HD systems and a Sentinel 4DC system for Gjövik Hospital in Norway, about 120 km north of Oslo
* Delivery and installation of first two systems is expected to take place in Q3 2015 and third system in beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)