UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says plans to increase share capital within next year as part of its strategy, possibly, a new share issue will be of around 20 pct stake
* Decisions on share capital increase, volume and other specific questions are not taken yet
* Agrowill Group would use the newly raised capital to finance introduction and development of sustainable organic farming technologies, processing of agricultural products Source text: bit.ly/1Hf7btu
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.