UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Sodexo SA CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:
* Confident Sodexo can achieve its mid-term sales and profit growth goals -CEO
* Mid-term sales goal is for growth of 4-7 pct, excl. forexand Sodexo could be close to that in FY 2015/16 -CEO
* Mid-term operating profit goal is for 8-10 pct growth , excl.forex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.