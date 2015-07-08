July 8 Euronext:

* 1,500 bonds (euro medium term notes) issued by Gecina to be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 9

* Gecina bonds nominal value is 100,000 euros ($110,070.00)

* Total nominal amount is 150,000,000 euros; issue price 100%

* Gecina bonds redemption date is July 9, 2016; coupon paid quarterly

* Interest rate 3m euribor + 0.18 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)