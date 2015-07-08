July 8 Euronext:
* Three series of Korian bonds to be listed on
Euronext Paris as of July 10
* 280 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount
28,000,000 euros to be issue at 100 percent price; 2.966 percent
coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2022
* 1,350 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total
amount 135,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price;
3.306 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10,
2023
* 160 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount
16,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price; 3.74 percent
coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2025
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)