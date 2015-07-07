BRIEF-Witbe Net FY EBITDA down at 2.3 million euros
* FY revenue 15.7 million euros ($16.9 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
July 7 Lagardere SCA :
* Has filed a public buyout offer on all shares of Lagardere Active Broadcast not held by Lagardere Active, priced at 355 euros ($388.4) per share
* This price represents a premium of 12.3 percent on the final share price (Monday, June 29)
* The offer covers 8229 shares, leading to a maximum acquisition cost, excluding expenses and fees, of around 2.9 million euros for Lagardere Active
* Plan to create a strong European media player by combining Vivendi and Mediaset remains a "fantastic project"