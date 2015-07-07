UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Parmalat SpA :
* Says subscribed and fully paid up share capital increased by 478,631 euros ($523,575) to 1,835,582,979 euros due to exercise of 478,631 warrants
Source text: bit.ly/1fknGLQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.