UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Imaginarium SA :
* Says refinances long-term debt for 19.1 million euros ($20.9 million), with maturity extended from Dec. 2017 to Jan. 2021, and short-term credit lines totaling 18 million euros
* Says obtains new 4 million euros financing to be repaid by the end of Jan. 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1UwvIkP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.