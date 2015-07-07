July 7 Imaginarium SA :

* Says refinances long-term debt for 19.1 million euros ($20.9 million), with maturity extended from Dec. 2017 to Jan. 2021, and short-term credit lines totaling 18 million euros

* Says obtains new 4 million euros financing to be repaid by the end of Jan. 2016

