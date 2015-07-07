July 7 Asia Resource Minerals Plc :

* Moratorium is effective immediately and shall continue in force until 4 January 2016

* Order is an important element of note restructuring process

* Moratorium granted pursuant to order is intended to facilitate progression and implementation of in-principle terms of restructuring

* Intends to take immediate steps to apply for recognition of order in United States of America