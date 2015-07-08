UPDATE 2-Ladbrokes Coral defends betting terminals ahead of govt review
July 8 GVC Holdings Plc :
* Trading update and quarterly dividend declaration
* Announces a positive trading update for six months to June 30, 2015
* Announcing a quarterly dividend of 14.0 euro cents per share
* Sports wagers increased by 19 pct to 823 million euros(H1 2014: 694 million euros) and aggregate sports margin was 8.9 pct
* As announced on May 15, GVC has submitted a proposal with a view to acquiring entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.party
* Talks with Bwin.party are continuing
* Has a presence in Greek market via its partner Centric Multimedia SA
* Company notes that it has registered a softening in player activity in that territory
* It is too early to forecast what, if any, implications will be, and whether they will have a material effect on second half of financial year for our Greek operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
