July 8 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* 17 new lettings (34,900 sqft) signed generating annual rent of 2.4 million stg

* Low vacancy rate of 2.4 pct (March 31, 2015: 2.0 pct), low average office rent passing of 46.40 stg per sqft

* Total capex to come at committed and near-term development schemes of 514.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)