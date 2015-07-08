BRIEF-Ortivus to carry out rights issue of about SEK 22.8 mln
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 8 Serodus ASA :
* Says has resolved to propose an underwritten rights issue of minimum 25 million Norwegian crowns ($3.06 million) and maximum 30 million crowns at a price of 2.70 crowns per share
* Says has secured underwriting for 25 million crowns in rights issue
* Says underwriters will receive an underwriting fee equal to 3.0 percent of their respective underwriting obligations
* Says proceeds from rights issue will be used to finance company until year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1709 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO TAKE PLACE FROM MAY 30 2017 TO 15 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced positive preclinical data for its PLEODRUG PXT864, in development for Alzheimer's disease (ad)