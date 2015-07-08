BRIEF-Abertis to reach minimum of 88 pct in HIT
* Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique
July 8 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon's rights issue oversubscribed
* Says preliminary results for rights issue indicate that a total of 336,481,437 shares were subscribed for in rights issue, representing about 113.42 pct of 296,664,209 new shares offered
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Closes acquisition of a 9.65 percent stake in HIT from Axa Republique
* Says it received patent on March 29, for portable image enlargement apparatus for low vision person