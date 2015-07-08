July 8 Rank Group Plc :

* Notes decision of supreme court in favour of HM Revenue & Customs regarding claims for overpaid VAT on certain types of amusement machines between 2002 and 2005

* Repaid 25.2 mln stg (in May 2014) of 30.7 mln stg received in connection with these claims to HMRC and fully provided for the remainder

* Decision has no impact on Rank's financial performance or balance sheet strength in current or future periods