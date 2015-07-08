July 8 Essentra Plc

* Enters consultation on proposal to close its Bedesway site in Jarrow

* If proposal is confirmed, transfer of activities will take place by end of 2015

* Proposal to transfer its filter manufacturing, product development and innovation activities based in Jarrow to facility at Szigetszentmiklós, Hungary

* Now undertaking a formal consultation process to discuss options in more detail with those involved